BJP takes refuge in Pakistan whenever it loses: Congress

The Congress today alleged that the BJP takes refuge in Pakistan by seeking to polarise and divert public attention whenever it loses an election. The opposition party's attack came after BJP leader Sambit Patra tweeted a purported video of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saaed delivering a speech against Prime Minister Modi and wrote, “It's not just the yet formed 'Mahagathbandhan' that desperately wants to stop India from having Modi as its PM in 2019".

Patra later said, “Of course this is not a comparison! Modi Ji's attack on Black Money and corruption is getting the opposition in India on one page while his attack on terrorism & Surgical Strike is pushing Hafiz Saeed to desperation! This proves that the Modi government is moving the right way!”

Another BJP leader reportedly compared the opposition to "Osama supporters".

In response to the BJP leaders' remarks, the Congress said whenever the BJP loses, it takes refuge in Pakistan in its bid to polarise and divert public attention.

"The BJP knows it cannot win on development, that is why they try and divert by bringing in the name of Hafiz Saeed. They do not think at all," Congress leader Pawan Khera said.

The BJP lost the crucial Kairana parliamentary bypoll in Uttar Pradesh last week to a united opposition.

"The BJP speaks in multiple languages, their ideological forefather which is the RSS is the hydra-headed monster which speaks, behaves, acts in various languages contradicting each other," Khera said.

He said such remarks reflect the BJP leaders' mindset and asserted that the people of the country had understood this and would no longer get befooled by such words.

He alleged that the prime minister was not focussed on governance in the country and was abroad most of the time.

Khera claimed that Kashmir has been burning under the NDA rule with normal life shattered in the northern state.

"We do not see a coherent consistent policy on Kashmir as far as Modi Government is concerned," he said.

Taking a dig at the prime minister over his foreign trips, Khera said, "Every 11 days in the last four years at an average you were abroad, sometimes with agenda -- without results, sometimes without agenda -- definitely without results."

To a question on Nitish Kumar, Khera said both the Bihar chief minister and the prime minister should understand that people of the country would no longer be befooled.