BJP takes lead in Dubbaka bypoll: Why it is crucial

Things have taken an interesting turn in Dubbaka in Telangana, where the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate is leading after the first round of counting. This is an interesting development in a constituency which has been of interest in recent days.

Why Dubbaka is important:

Dubbaka is crucial because it borders Gajwel, which is represented by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. It also borders Sircilla to its north, which is the seat of CM's son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

The campaign for the bypoll was necessitated by the untimely death of MLA Ramalinga Reddy.

What do the latest trends suggest?

The latest results suggest that BJP is leading with 16,517 votes as the Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS), which is the ruling party in the state, trails at 13,497 votes.

Top BJP leaders have taken note of the development, as suggested by the party's Ram Madhav, who tweeted about the "interesting fight".

"An interesting fight in Telangana between BJP and TRS in Dubbaka Assembly by poll. BJP is currently leading. This could be a surprise victory for BJP (sic)," Madhav said.