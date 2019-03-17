App
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP steps up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign

Narendra Modi's Twitter profile identified him as "Chowkidar Narendra Modi" and similar was the case with other BJP leaders as they launched a coordinated campaign.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP on March 17 stepped up its 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other party leaders, including its president Amit Shah, prefixing the word 'chowkidar' to their names in their Twitter profile as they sought people's support in the Lok Sabha elections.

Party leaders, many of them Union ministers and chief ministers, also put out short advertisement videos showing that people from different walks of life have turned 'chowkidar' (watchman) to do their bit for the country like Modi.

Modi's Twitter profile identified him as "Chowkidar Narendra Modi" and similar was the case with other BJP leaders as they launched a coordinated campaign.

"As Chowkidars of our nation, we are committed to creating a clean economy by using cashless financial transactions. The menace of corruption and black money has adversely affected us for decades. Time to eliminate these for a better future. #MainBhiChowkidar #ChowkidarPhirSe," Railway Minister Piyush Goyal tweeted.

Shah tweeted a campaign video to highlight people's efforts to keep their surroundings clean.

Modi had on March 16 urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils.

"Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter.

First Published on Mar 17, 2019 12:45 pm

tags #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics #Twitter

