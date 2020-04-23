App
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP spreading virus of communal prejudice, hatred in country: Sonia Gandhi

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said this should worry every Indian and the Congress will have to work hard to repair this damage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country and asserted that "grave damage" is being done to social harmony.

Addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, Gandhi said this should worry every Indian and the Congress will have to work hard to repair this damage.

"Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred," she said.

"Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage," she added.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conference.

This is the second time, the CWC, the Congress' top decision-making body, is meeting in the past three weeks.

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:32 am

tags #BJP #India #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

