BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
PTI
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.
He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.
The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.
Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.
He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.
Get best insights into Options Trading. Webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan is Live. Watch Now!
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on May 28, 2020 01:35 pm