you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 28, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hospitalised after COVID-19 symptoms

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

PTI

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, sources said.

He is admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, hospital sources said on Thursday.

The BJP leader has shown symptoms of COVID-19, a source said.

Patra is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels.

related news

He is also very active on social media and posted several tweets on Thursday as well.

First Published on May 28, 2020 01:35 pm

tags #BJP #coronavirus #Covid-19 #India #Politics #Sambit Patra

