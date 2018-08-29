BJP spokesperson puts up a poster calling Rajiv Gandhi 'father of mob lynching', Congress tears him apart

A Bhartiya Janta Party spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga recently tweeted a poster calling former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi the "father of mob lynching".

According to a report in The Indian Express, Bagga had put the poster in response to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's claim that the party was not involved in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

"After what Rahul Gandhi said about the 1984 riots, it was important to give him a history lesson," Bagga told the daily.



Yes Rajiv Gandhi is Father of Mob Lynching pic.twitter.com/8OAw7vOn2X

— Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) August 27, 2018

"He should know his father was the producer/director of the 1984 massacre. Leaders involved still hold senior positions in the party, so how can he make such a statement. After 2014, for any incident, Congress has given a new word, ‘mob lynching’, but this was started by Rajiv Gandhi long ago."

The poster has drawn the ire of Congress, which called it a “disrespect to the nation and dignity of the chair of the country’s Prime Minister”.

BJP distanced itself from Bagga's remarks saying, “Bagga is a spokesperson but the party is not associated with it (the poster).”

Bagga reaffirmed the party's non-involvement stating that he did not put BJP's name anywhere on the poster for the same reason.

"I have not put BJP’s name anywhere. As a human being who lives just half a kilometre from a colony which saw the greatest loss during 1984, I thought it was important to create awareness," Bagga told the paper.

Even though BJP disassociated itself from the poster, Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Mukherjee stated that the party was endorsing dirty politics.

"They (BJP) have not taken action against Bagga. This shows they are endorsing such dirty politics. There might be political differences but acts like this by a person is cheap politics. Congress might have ideological differences but it has always given due respect to PMs. We mourned with the nation when Atalji died, but such a poster is disrespect to the nation and dignity of the chair of the Prime Minister," Mukherjee told the daily.