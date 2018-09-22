App
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for attack on PM Narendra Modi over Rafale deal

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Reliance and Dassault had entered into an agreement as early as 2012 when UPA was in power

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP on Saturday condemned as "shameful and irresponsible" Congress chief Rahul Gandhi remarks against Narendra Modi over the Rafale deal, saying no president of any party has ever used such language against a prime minister.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at Gandhi after the Congress president alleged that there was "clear-cut" corruption in the Rafale deal and asked the prime minister to clear his position on the issue.

He also ruled out a joint parliamentary committee probe saying it cannot be done to satisfy the ego of an "ill-informed leader".

Prasad accused Gandhi of "playing into the hands of Pakistan and China" by seeking the details of the Rafale fighter jets.

He also alleged that there was pressure for extraneous considerations and "bribe" for not finalising the Rafale deal during the UPA rule despite holding negotiations for years.

He said Reliance and Dassault had entered into an agreement as early as 2012 when UPA was in power.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 05:45 pm

tags #BJP VS Congress #India #Politics #Rafale dea;

