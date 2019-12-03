BJP skilled at selling, not creating; it will sell railways next: Priyanka Gandhi

Hitting out at the government over a CAG report on the railways which red flagged the national transporter's worst performance in a decade, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Tuesday that the BJP was "skilled at selling, not creating".

The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report tabled in Parliament on Monday said that railways recorded an operating ratio of 98.44 per cent in 2017-18 which is the worst in the previous 10 years.