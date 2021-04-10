‘BJP Should Show Courage & Share Full Chat’, Prashant Kishor in Response to Clubhouse Conversation on West Bengal Polls

Prashant Kishor

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s poll strategist, Prashant Kishor on April 10 dared Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to release the full transcript of the Clubhouse chat in which he was allegedly heard admitting that Trinamool Congress (TMC) had conceded defeat in West Bengal assembly polls.



I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!

They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it. I have said this before & repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) April 10, 2021

“I am glad BJP is taking my chat more seriously than words of their own leaders!,” Kishor wrote in a tweet on April 10 alleging that the BJP had shared the selective portions from the conversation on Clubhouse- an invitation-only iPhone app that enables discussions in chatrooms.

“They should show courage & share the full chat instead of getting excited with selective use of parts of it,”

Among other things, Kishor is heard saying in the conversation, shared by BJP’s information and technology cell head Amit Malviya, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity is decisively working in favour of the BJP in the elections to 294-member West Bengal assembly.

“I have said this before & repeating again - BJP will not to CROSS 100 in WB. Period.” Kishor responded reiterating his earlier claim.

Malviya shared four audio clips on April 9 from the public chat which he said was part of a conversation between Kishor and a group of journalists on the Clubhouse.

Malviya, quoted Kishor, citing “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal”, “anti-incumbency against the ruling TMC”,

“Muslim appeasement” of political parties in West Bengal over the years and the Dalit vote to likely work in favour of the BJP. Kishor is also heard saying PM Modi and CM Mamata were equally popular.



In a public chat on Club House, Mamata Banerjee’s election strategist concedes that even in TMC’s internal surveys, BJP is winning. The vote is for Modi, polarisation is a reality, the SCs (27% of WB’s population), Matuas are all voting for the BJP! BJP has cadre on ground. pic.twitter.com/3ToYuvWfRm — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) April 10, 2021

The audio clips come a day before West Bengal is voting in the fourth phase of elections. Two-time chief minister Mamata Banerjee's TMC is locked in a high-stakes battle with BJP in the eight-phase West Bengal polls.