BJP should apologise to people of Assam: Congress on EC warning to Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (File image)

The Congress on Wednesday said the Election Commission should have given a far more stern punishment to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for violating the model code and demanded that the BJP should apologise to the people of the state.

"Assam CM, Sh. Himanta Biswa Sarma indicted for poll code violation, tenders unconditional apology, warned by ECI. Shameful and illegal attempts to influence voters exposed," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Twitter.

"EC should have given a far more stern punishment. The BJP should now apologise to people of Assam," he also said.

The Election Commission let off Sarma with a warning for violating model code of conduct during electioneering for the October 30 assembly bypolls in the state.

The Congress had earlier demanded stern action against Sarma and sought an FIR against him and debarring him from campaigning.