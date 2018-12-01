BJP-Shiv Sena will emerge victorious in 2019 polls: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on November 30 said the alliance of his party BJP and the Shiv Sena will emerge victorious in the 2019 elections.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, he said the election symbols of the two parties will together form a formidable winning combination at the hustings.

"Shiv Sena's bow and arrow and BJP's lotus will win the 2019 elections," Fadnavis said, replying to an opposition sponsored motion moved last week in the Lower House.

Besides the Lok Sabha polls, the Maharashtra assembly elections will also be held in 2019.

Referring to the demand for a ban on the Sanatan Sanastha, Fadnavis said the proposal in this regard sent to the Centre by the previous (Congress-NCP) state government was "live".

"Banning any organisation comes under jurisdiction of the Centre," said Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio.

The right-wing outfit has been accused of involvement in terror activities, a charge strongly refuted by the Goa- based organisation.

Leader of Opposition Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil of the Congress sought to counter Fadnavis' assertion of unity among the saffron allies and referred to editorials in "Saamana", the Shiv Sena mouthpiece which often criticises the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

However, Industries Minister Subhash Desai and PWD Minister Eknath Shinde, both belonging to the Sena, praised the Fadnavis government's policies.

Shinde said the Samruddhi Corridor, an expressway linking Mumbai and Nagpur, was a game-changer which will put the state on the path of development.

Till recently, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party was strongly opposed to the project.

Speaking about the Navi Mumbai International Airport, he said the December 2019 deadline for its operationalisation is likely to be missed.

One terminal building andone runwayare likely to be completedlatestby March-April 2020, he said.

The CM highlighted implementation of Mumbai's city- wide CCTV surveillance network and metro rail project as among his government's achievements.

The winter session, which ended on November 30, was the last of the present BJP-led government, whose terms ends in October 2019.

The budget session of the state legislature will begin on February 18.