App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
powered by
Maharashtra
BJP+ : 160
INC+ : 103

Need 42 more seats to win

Haryana
BJP : 40

Need 6 more seats to win

INC : 31

Need 15 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2019 05:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-Shiv Sena to form govt; BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better: Devendra Fadnavis

He also thanked the people of Maharashtra for giving a "clear and decisive mandate" to the BJP-led NDA.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has won fewer seats compared to the 2014 Assembly polls, but its "strike rate" this time is better, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on October 24.

He also thanked the people of Maharashtra for giving a "clear and decisive mandate" to the BJP-led NDA.

Fadnavis also said that the BJP and Shiv Sena will go by what was "pre-decided" between them on sharing of power.

Close

He noted the BJP suffered in the state elections due to rebellion by some party leaders, but added that 15 of those are in touch with him.

related news

Fadnavis, however, expressed shock at the defeat of party candidates Udayanraje Bhosale in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll and minister Pankaja Munde in Parli Assembly seat.

"I thank the people of Maharashtra for giving a clear mandate to the 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance). No doubt, the next government will be ours," he said.

"In fact, it is time to celebrate and not analyse. But if we look at the result, the BJP had in 2014 contested 260 seats and won 122. This time, we fought 164 and are likely to get 105. Our strike is rate better, we won 70 percent of the seats," he said.

Noting that he BJP received 28 percent of the total votes in the 2014 Assembly elections, he said, "This time we have got 26.5 votes despite contesting 164 seats."

He also hit out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar, saying the veteran leader said the opposition parties would ensure clean sweep in the election.

"We suffered only because of the rebels, they (opposition) need not be happy. We only are forming the government, they are far from being able to do that," Fadnavis said.

Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 24, 2019 05:21 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.