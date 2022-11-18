 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

Moneycontrol News
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:19 PM IST

Congress leader is on “Bharat Todo Yatra”, not Bharat Jodo, BJP's Sambit Patra said (Representative image)

The chorus against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has gained momentum with multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders seeking an official apology from him.

Gandhi’s statement drew backlash on November 18, a day after he quoted an “old letter” on the sidelines of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra saying Savarkar begged to remain an "obedient servant of the British".

Even Congress’ ally in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has termed Gandhi’s remarks as "embarrassing" and "unwarranted".

A case against Gandhi has also been registered under sections 500 and 501 of IPC at Thane Nagar police station in Maharashtra. The complainant had mentioned that Gandhi’s comments have hurt the sentiments of people across the nation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told media that Gandhi’s statement has insulted Savarkar, who is "pride of the country". Even the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, had called him a "great freedom fighter" for fighting against the British, said Patra, adding that the Congress should answer if Rahul Gandhi lied or Indira Gandhi.

He further said that the Congress leader is on a “Bharat Todo Yatra” and not Bharat Jodo.