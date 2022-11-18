BJP sharpens attack on Rahul Gandhi over Savarkar remarks

Congress leader is on “Bharat Todo Yatra”, not Bharat Jodo, BJP's Sambit Patra said (Representative image)

The chorus against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar has gained momentum with multiple Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders seeking an official apology from him.

Gandhi’s statement drew backlash on November 18, a day after he quoted an “old letter” on the sidelines of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra saying Savarkar begged to remain an "obedient servant of the British".

Even Congress’ ally in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena has termed Gandhi’s remarks as "embarrassing" and "unwarranted".

A case against Gandhi has also been registered under sections 500 and 501 of IPC at Thane Nagar police station in Maharashtra. The complainant had mentioned that Gandhi’s comments have hurt the sentiments of people across the nation.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra told media that Gandhi’s statement has insulted Savarkar, who is "pride of the country". Even the former prime minister, Indira Gandhi, had called him a "great freedom fighter" for fighting against the British, said Patra, adding that the Congress should answer if Rahul Gandhi lied or Indira Gandhi.

He further said that the Congress leader is on a “Bharat Todo Yatra” and not Bharat Jodo.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter to attack Gandhi, and called his great grandfather India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru a "coward".

In his tweet, Malviya wrote, “Jawaharlal Nehru, the man Congress venerates, was rescued (in Sept 1923) by his father, just because he couldn’t endure hardships in Nabha jail for even 2 weeks. His father Motilal Nehru wrote an apology to the British to secure his release. Nehru was a coward. So look within.”

Senior BJP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said Gandhi made such a statement only to seek attention as no one was paying attention to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also said that Gandhi's statement against Savarkar was unexpected and unwarranted. Raut said the remarks can cause a rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which comprises Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Uddhav-led Sena.