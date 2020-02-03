BJP serves show cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for Mahatma Gandhi remark

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 3 served a show cause notice to its Member of Parliament Anantkumar Hegde for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi, news agency PTI has reported quoting party's Karnataka chief Nalin Kumar.

CNN-News18 reported that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "very upset and angry" with Hegde and Hegde may not be allowed to attend the entire Budget session of Parliament.

Hegde, a former Union minister, reportedly claimed at an event in Bangaluru that the entire freedom movement was staged with the consent and support of the British, and the independence movement led by Gandhi was a "drama".

He also wondered why the Father of the Nation was called 'Mahatma' (a great soul).

The party's top leadership had earlier expressed its displeasure over the comment, with a senior party leader saying that Hegde might be forced to apologise. The senior leader had also said that the MP's comments were "condemnable".

"The party has conveyed its displeasure to him and asked him to take remedial measure. Any insult to Mahatma Gandhi is unacceptable," the leader had said.

Hegde, who has been known to make controversial remarks and put the party is a tough spot, had earlier last year claimed that former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was made the state's CM again in November despite lacking majority only to 'protect' Rs 40,000 crore central funds under the CM's control from being 'misused'.