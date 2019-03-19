BJP seeks action against Congress leader for 'unparliamentary' language against PM Modi

BJP's Delhi unit sought action against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera for using "unparliamentary" language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct during a TV debate.

The BJP filed a complaint with the Chief Electoral Office of Delhi, accusing Khera of linking Modi's name with terrorists during a TV debate on March 16.

The complaint letter said, comparing the prime minister with dreaded terrorists "is not only unparliamentary but defamatory and deplorable".

"It is not only wrong to call our respected PM with such unparliamentary names but also a blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," it said.

In the letter, SN Verma, co-convener of Delhi BJP's legal department, said Khera referred to Modi with such names with a "malafide intention" and demanded an appropriate against the Congress leader for MCC violations.