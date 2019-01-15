BJP says Opposition alliance won't affect its election prospects as people want strong govt

Any grand alliance of opposition parties will have no bearing on the BJP's prospects as people want a strong government and not a dependent one that is bound to face internal bickering, BJP vice president Avinash Rai Khanna said on Tuesday.

He asserted that there is no alternative to the BJP at the centre and the people will again vote for the party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided a “stable and corruption-free government” in the country.

"The BJP is capable of fighting elections on its own strength and the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance of opposition parties) will have no bearing on the party which is geared up to win the next Lok Sabha elections,” Khanna, who is also incharge of Jammu and Kashmir, told reporters here.

He said Modi's leadership and the works undertaken by his government over the past four-and-a-half years will be the main poll planks of the party.

At the same time, he asserted that "there will be no change in the core agenda of the party on the construction of Ram temple and Article 370 of the Constitution (on special status to Jammu and Kashmir)".

Khanna said the BJP had fought the 2014 parliamentary elections "solely on Modi's name". After winning the polls, his government provided "a stable and corruption-free government and also took the country to new heights of development in every field," he said.

“Modi proved that he can take major decisions in the interest of country which needs a strong and not a dependent government,” he said and expressed confidence that the people will repose their faith in Modi government and ensure a big win for the party in the parliamentary elections.

He said different opposition parties are coming together in the country and forming alliances for Lok Sabha polls, but it will have no impact on the BJP.

“BJP is a cadre-based party and those parties which are coming together with the Congress are the ones which had left it in the past over ideological differences. They will not be able to provide confidence to the voters,” he said.

He said Modi government successfully faced various challenges, whether from Pakistan or China, and "made a name for the country" at the global level.

“People are aware of the facts and want a strong government rather than a dependent government bound to face internal bickering. They know there is no alternative to the BJP. Our agenda, our leader and our policy are ready to take the country to new heights,” the BJP leader said.

On the achievements of the Modi government, he said the development scenario in the country has seen new records whether it is about rail , air and road connectivity or development in the fields of education, medical and uplift of farmers, poor and labourers.

He said 35 parties are part of the NDA government and would continue to remain with the party post parliamentary elections.

Referring to the 10 per cent reservation to general category poor in jobs and education, he said this is one of the biggest steps post-independence.

“The BJP is working to ensure early implementation of the reservation in the state as well,” he said. Khanna said party is working for restoration of peace in the state as peace, development and creating jobs for the youth are all interlinked.

“After the Governor's rule, terrorist activities have come down and when there is peace, development takes place which will create jobs for the youth,” he said .