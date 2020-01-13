App
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP says it has nothing to do with book comparing PM Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

The comparison received a lot of flak, particularly in Maharashtra

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 13 said it has nothing to do with a book on Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that compares the warrior king to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to news agency PTI, the party's media co-in charge, Sanjay Mayukh, told reporters that the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who is a BJP member, has also expressed his willingness to withdraw those parts of the book which a section of society has found objectionable.

"I only wanted to tell readers how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book," Goyal, the author of the book titled 'Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', said.

Who was Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj?

A revered figure particularly in Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a warrior king who was known as much for his progressive approach towards society as for his skills in the battlefield and administration.

During the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, PM Modi had said his government adhered to Shivaji's principles of nationalism and national security.

"In the last five years, the Centre and the state government have adhered to the values of Shivaji Maharaj. Nationalism and national security is our top priority. Those having evil designs against the country will be given a befitting reply," PM Modi had said.

In 2003, a book on the warrior king had created a controversy after workers of Sambhaji Brigade had violently protested against "Shivaji: The Hindu King in Muslim India" written by James Laine. The state government had then banned the book in 2004, but the Supreme Court had, in 2010, lifted the ban.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 06:15 pm

