    BJP-RSS spreading hate, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

    The foot march will also raise the issues of price rise and unemployment, he said, addressing a gathering after the yatra entered Telangana Sunday morning from Karnataka.

    PTI
    October 24, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Alleging that the BJP and RSS are spreading hatred in the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims to promote harmony and brotherhood.

    The foot march will also raise the issues of price rise and unemployment, he said, addressing a gathering after the yatra entered Telangana Sunday morning from Karnataka. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is against the ideology of BJP-RSS and hatred and violence, he said.

    He alleged that "two Indias" exist today -- one that belongs to a select few and the rich, and the other that belongs to lakhs of youth, farmers, workers and small businessmen. "We don't want two Indias. We want only one India and all should get justice, employment in it. There should be brotherhood in the country," he said.

    Earlier, Gandhi was accorded a grand welcome at the Telangana-Karnataka border by Telangana Congress leaders when the yatra entered the state. Congress Lok Sabha member and in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manickam Tagore, state Congress president A Revanth Reddy, and a number of party leaders welcomed Gandhi.

    Scores of activists were present at a bridge on Krishna river at the border when the yatra marched into Narayanpet district of Telangana. The Wayanad MP walked briefly in Telangana and took a halt at Gudebellur in the district. He left for Hyderabad by a chopper and will fly to Delhi, Congress sources said.

    The yatra will be on break during Diwali for three days from Sunday noon till October 26, a press release from Telangana PCC said on Saturday. After that, the yatra will resume on October 27 morning from the Narayanpet district and continue in Telangana, covering 19 assembly and seven Parliamentary constituencies for a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

    Gandhi will be undertaking 20-25 km 'padayatra' every day and interact with people during the foot march. He will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, politicians, sports, business and cinema personalities. Gandhi will visit some prayer halls, mosques and temples in Telangana. Inter-faith prayers will also be offered, the TPCC said.

    The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.
