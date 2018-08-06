App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:50 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP-RSS making misleading statements against Supreme Court: Mamata Banerjee

In a series of tweets, Banerjee claimed that the list of Indian citizens left out of the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam comprised Bengalis, Assamese, Rajasthanis, Marwaris, Biharis, Gorkhas, Punjabis, those from Uttar Pradesh and the southern states.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the BJP-RSS of making misleading statements against the Supreme Court and alleged that the core values of the country were being destroyed.

She also alleged that every single action of the BJP-RSS was one of "deliberate destructiveness and political vendetta".

"It is unfortunate that the BJP-RSS are making and spreading misleading statements against the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court never asked to delete names of #Indian citizens from the #NRC (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief also claimed that the names of soldiers, the family members of a former president, elected representatives, prominent members of the civil society, the poor and deprived were missing from the final draft of the NRC.

"There are many instances too of splitting families being put in panic because of serious anomalies," she said in another tweet.

"Where is democracy? Where is secularism? Why are the core values of our country being destroyed ? Why have 200 companies of central forces been sent to Assam? Every single action of the BJP-RSS is one of deliberate destructiveness and political vendetta," Banerjee wrote on the microblogging website.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:26 am

tags #BJP #India #Mamata Banerjee #Politics #RSS #Supreme Court

