App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2019 12:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP reviews poll readiness in all Maharashtra seats amid tie-up delay

Maharashtra BJP leaders held consultations with the ruling party's central leadership on poll preparedness in New Delhi on Thursday, they said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The ruling BJP held a review of preparedness in all the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra amid delay in finalising a tie-up with the Shiv Sena for the October 21 polls, sources said on Friday.

Maharashtra BJP leaders held consultations with the ruling party's central leadership on poll preparedness in New Delhi on Thursday, they said.

Senior Maharashtra BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the party's state unit president, Chandrakant Patil, were present at the meeting, the sources said.

Close

"A review of all the 288 assembly seats and preparations for the October 21 polls was taken at the meet," the sources said.

related news

The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in hard bargaining for distribution of seats among themselves and smaller partners of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The BJP is said to offering a maximum of 120 seats to the Shiv Sena.

On the other hand, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is insisting on equal distribution of seats and sharing of the chief minister's post for 2.5 years each between the saffron allies.

A Sena leader had earlier said the party was willing to accept 135 seats.

In 2014, both parties had contested the assembly polls separately with the BJP winning 122 seats and the Sena 63.

Fadnavis took over as the first BJP chief minister on October 31, 2014, and the Sena joined his government in December that year.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 27, 2019 12:42 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.