BJP retains Gujarat for record 7th term

Dec 08, 2022 / 09:03 PM IST

Bhupendra Patel, Bharatiya Janata Party’s soft-spoken face in Gujarat, is set to retain the chief ministerial chair after the party swept the state Assembly elections, trouncing rivals Congress and Aam Aadmi Party. (Image: ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has retained Gujarat again for a record seventh term by bagging 156 of the 182 Assembly seats, while the opposition Congress has won 17 seats and AAP got 5 seats.

BJP, which has been ruling the state since 1995, had set a target of 150 seats and campaigned aggressively across 182 Assembly constituencies. The party’s battle was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who addressed dozens of public rallies and road shows.

While addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Narendra Modi said, "BJP has got the biggest mandate in the history of Gujarat. People have created a record in breaking records. When i was in Gujarat, I had told people that Narendra's record should be broken."

Prime Minister Modi remained successful in invoking Gujarati asmita (pride) with a number of developmental works, which the state has witnessed in the past two decades under the rule of the BJP.

He had also played on the slogan “Aa Gujarat mai banvyu chhe (I made this Gujarat)” in his first election rally after the declaration of polls in Kaparda, Valsad. Later, the party launched “Agresar Gujarat” (Gujarat ahead) campaign and sought public suggestions on the manifesto for the upcoming election.

BJP, through its social media, was keen on making an average Gujarati voter a stakeholder in the evolving Gujarat story and injecting a dose of pride into them. Political observers say the party’s strategy of roping in national-level leaders and MLAs from other states to reach out to voters of all linguistic backgrounds benefited it.