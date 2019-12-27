BJP removed from ground realities: AAP on Amit Shah's comments

The AAP on December 26 accused the BJP of being removed from the ground realities in Delhi and having become an epitome of "negative politics". AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha made the assertion shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing an event of the Delhi Development Authority, said the AAP dispensation has obstructed Centre's schemes and urged people to choose a government in next election that will ensure peace in Delhi.

"Kejriwal has not implemented Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ayushman Bharat. He only wants to put his name on our pet projects," said Shah earlier on December 26.

Chadha hit back at the home minister's remark, saying to claim that AAP has done no development work in the last five years is a "classic example" of how removed the BJP is from ground realities in Delhi and how it has become an epitome of "negative politics".

"Not only are they unable to see the development work which is making global headlines on its merit, they have not understood the pulse of the people either which is overwhelmingly in favour of Arvind Kejriwal due to Delhi's transformation under his able administration," he said.

"Schemes of Aam Aadmi Party's government are meticulously planned, thought through and implemented with clinical precision unlike overnight demonetisation disaster or hasty GST implementation. The AAP has consistently been rolling out positive schemes at this pace," he added.

"The BJP-led central government is turning out to be indecisive, self-contradictory, ineffective and a total disaster. Instead of taking credit, any sane person would rather disassociate himself/herself with anything that has BJP written over it," said Chadha

The AAP spokesperson further said it is clearly evident that the BJP is completely rattled as "they mentally prepare themselves for a repeat of the 2015 Vidhan Sabha election humiliation".