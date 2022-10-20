BJP releases second list of candidates for Himachal Pradesh

Ahead of the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh on November 12, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has released its second and final list of six candidates.

The constituencies of two incumbent legislators have been interchanged and two new candidates figure in the list.

Ramesh Dahwala will be contesting from Dehra. He had earlier contested from Jawalamukhi. Ravinder Singh Ravi will be contesting from Jawalamukhi. He contested from Dehra in the last assembly elections.

Maheshwar Singh will be contesting from Kullu and Maya Sharma from Barsar. In 2017, Maya Sharma’s husband Baldev Sharma had contested from Barsar. Prof Ramkumar will be contesting from Haroli again. A new candidate, Kaul Negi, has been fielded from Rampur.

62 candidates in first list

The party had released a list of 62 candidates on Wednesday after a meeting of the party’s central election committee, chaired by Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur will contest from Seraj. Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi. The party has dropped 11 incumbent legislators from the first list.

The last date for filing nominations is October 25 and results will be declared on December 8. The northern state has 68 seats in the assembly.

The Congress has released a list of 46 candidates, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is making inroads into the state, has already released a list of four candidates.