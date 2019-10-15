App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP releases Maharashtra manifesto, proposes Bharat Ratna for Jyotiba, Savitribai Phule and Savarkar

BJP, in its manifesto, has promised a $1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of five crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Maharashtra unit on October 15 said it will ask the Centre to confer India’s highest civilian award -- the Bharat Ratna – to Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, popularly known as Veer Savarkar.

BJP’s manifesto which was released on October 15, speaks of "pursuing the matter with the Central government," party’s Working President JP Nadda said.

Many BJP leaders look up to Savarkar for inspiration although he was a member of the Hindu Mahasabha and not the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP.

Also read: BJP releases manifesto, promises 5 crore jobs in 5 years

BJP, in its manifesto, has promised a $1 trillion economy for the state with the creation of five crore jobs in next five years and houses for all by 2022.

Nadda released the manifesto, or the 'Sankalp Patra', along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, state party president Chandrakant Patil and Mumbai unit head Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Oct 15, 2019 04:39 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Bharat Ratna #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

