    BJP releases list of 48 candidates for Tripura Assembly polls

    PTI
    January 28, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST
    The BJP on Saturday announced its first list of 48 candidates for the Tripura Assembly polls, fielding Union minister Pratima Bhoumik from Dhanpur.

    State Chief Minister Manik Saha has been nominated as a BJP candidate from Town Bordowali.

    Party leaders Anil Baluni and Sambit Patra on Saturday announced the BJPs candidates for the Tripura assembly polls at a press conference in the party headquarters here.

    Bhoumik is a Union minister in the BJP-led government at the Centre. She is an MP from Tripura.