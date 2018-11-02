App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 01:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The list was released by the party's secretary election committee and Union minister J P Nadda on Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The BJP Thursday released its first list of 177 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan from the Budhni seat.



The party also announced candidates for 28 assembly seats in Telangana and 24 in Mizoram.

According to sources, about 27 sitting MLAs have been dropped in Madhya Pradesh.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 01:10 pm

