BJP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The BJP Thursday released its first list of 177 candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan from the Budhni seat.

The list was released by the party's secretary election committee and Union minister J P Nadda on Friday.

The party also announced candidates for 28 assembly seats in Telangana and 24 in Mizoram.

According to sources, about 27 sitting MLAs have been dropped in Madhya Pradesh.