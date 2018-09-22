BJP rejects Francois Hollande's claim, says it doesn't know what his compulsion was

Describing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a symbol of honesty after Congress president Rahul Gandhi threw the "thief" barb at him, the BJP, on Saturday, rejected former French president Francois Hollande's sensational claim on the Rafale deal, saying it does not know under what compulsion he said so.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also said that Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the fighter aircraft, and Reliance had entered into an agreement as early as 2012 when the Congress-led UPA was in power as he refuted the allegation that the Modi government had favoured the Anil Ambani-led company.

Ruling out Gandhi's demand for a joint parliamentary committee probe into the deal, he told a press conference that it cannot be done merely to satisfy the ego of "an arrogant and ill-informed leader repeating lies after lies".

Prasad also cited statements of the French government and Dassault in which they said Indian and French dispensations had no role in picking the offset partner of the private company, to brush aside the charge of corruption.

He sought to discredit the claim of Hollande, who had said that the Indian government has proposed Reliance as an offset partner, saying that French journalists have spoken about his "conflict of interests". It is none of our concern, he then added.

The BJP leader raked up a number of cases of alleged corruption involving the Gandhi family to launch a stinging attack on the Congress president, saying his family is the "source of corruption" in the country.

No prime minister of India has been spoken of in a manner Gandhi did about Modi, he said, terming his comments as "irresponsible and shameful" and that he had painted his face black with such remarks.

"We cannot expect anything better from Gandhi. He has no quality, no capability and whatever he is he owes to his family... Modi is a symbol of honesty and a global leader," Prasad said, claiming that doors for middlemen and power brokers have been shut under his government.

He said the UPA government terminated negotiations with Dassault after a contract negotiation committee had chosen it as the lowest bidder in 2012 following years of the process because the company did not pay it "bribe".

There was pressure on the company for "extraneous considerations", he said, adding that Modi decided to go ahead with the Rafale deal after coming to power in May 2014 as Indian Air Force needed fighter aircraft urgently and the entire exercise had been dragging on for several years.

He also alleged that Gandhi was "helping" Pakistan and had been playing into the hands of India's "enemies", by demanding that the government reveal full price details of the deal.

He said Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi are on bail in a case of corruption, a reference to the National Herald matter, and alleged that his family had taken a bribe in the Bofors case.

The country cannot expect any better from a leader who kept quiet while his brother-in-law looted land, Prasad said, in a reference to cases involving Robert Vadra.

Prasad reiterated the government's claim that the basic price of Rafale negotiated by it was 9 percent cheaper than what the UPA had agreed to while its fully weaponised version was 20 per cent cheaper.