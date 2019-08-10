App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP registers 8.5 lakh primary members in Uttarakhand

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt chaired a meeting on August 10 to review the party's membership drive, state unit media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP has registered 8.5 lakh primary members in Uttarakhand during the party's ongoing membership drive.

State BJP president Ajay Bhatt chaired a meeting on August 10 to review the party's membership drive, state unit media in-charge Devendra Bhasin said.

The party had set itself a target of making 15,000 active members in the state, he said.

Close

The party extended the membership drive till August 20, he said.

Earlier, it was scheduled to end on August 11.

The party also decided to hold a number of programmes on August 16 throughout Uttarakhand to mark the first death anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.