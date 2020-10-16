172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|bjp-refutes-anubhav-sinhas-copying-charge-says-congress-did-it-first-5971031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 12:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP refutes Anubhav Sinha’s ‘copying’ charge, says Congress did it first

The BJP had on October 13 launched a Bhojpuri election campaign song ‘Bihar Mein Ee Ba’ (This is in Bihar) to highlight the achievements of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the poll-bound state

Moneycontrol News

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has refuted filmmaker Anubhav Sinha’s charge of copying his popular “Bambai Mein Ka Ba” rap in the party’s Bihar campaign. The party said the song that Sinha was referring to was its response to a song used by the Congress in the run up to Bihar polls.

“The song of Anubhav Sinha was in fact copied by the opposition in Bihar with a female voice singing ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’, which was used by the media also and we condemn it. We responded to the opposition in their own words,” said a BJP leader.

The BJP had on October 13 launched a Bhojpuri election campaign song ‘Bihar Mein Ee Ba’ (This is in Bihar) to highlight the achievements of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in the poll-bound state. The two-minute-thirty-five-second song is a counter to the opposition parties, who were using popular Bhojpuri song "Bihar Me Ka Ba (What's up with Bihar)" by a You Tube sensation Neha Singh Rathore to target the NDA regime in poll-bound Bihar. The state’s main opposition parties -- Congress and the RJD were attacking Nitish Kumar using Rathore’s song.

Close

Rathore’s song is inspired by the actor Anubhav Sinha’s Bhojpuri rap number featuring Manoj Bajpayee on migrant workers. The popular rap in Mumbai’s context released during Coronavirus-imposed lockdown is a commentary about the lives of the migrant workers forced to travel outside for work.

related news

On October 15, Sinha, however, alleged that BJP “blatantly” copied his rap song.

“I can’t not say this. If I don’t say it I will have a problem with myself. My friends tell me to keep quiet and I love them too. But… BJP has put out a campaign song for the Bihar elections. The song is a blatant and unabashed copy of a song ‘Bambai Mein Ka Ba’ that I released six weeks back. A song that I own 100% copyright of,” Sinha, the Thappad director wrote on Twitter.

The BJP said it didn’t intend to copy Sinha’s song and was planning to release a Bhojpuri song for Bihari campaign by Bhojpuri star-turned politician Manoj Tiwari.

“As far as Bihar campaign is concerned MP and Bhojpuri superstar Manoj Tiwari will be releasing one song tomorrow which will be used for the elections,” said Neelkant Bakshi, a BJP leader.

Beginning October 28, voting for electing 243-member Bihar Assembly has been staggered over three phases. Counting will be held on November 10.
First Published on Oct 16, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Anubhav Sinha #Bhojpuri Song #Bihar Election 2020

