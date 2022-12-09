 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP rebels hit bullseye in HP, sink in Gujarat

Ranjit Bhushan
Dec 09, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST

The time-tested BJP strategy of dropping sitting MLAs and senior leaders while inducting fresh faces has worked wonders in Gujarat where Modi is larger than life, but not so well in faction-riddled Himachal Pradesh.

What’s good for the goose may not be good for the gander.

After the assembly elections results on November 8, it is evident that while an MLA revolt can be successful in Himachal Pradesh (HP), rebels in another part of the country, Gujarat, are sorely wishing they had stayed loyal.

Himachal is a good example of what a smart rebellion can do. The BJP’s time-tested policy of bringing in new faces has traditionally fetched them good dividends. It did not work in Himachal.

The party fielded 19 new faces, replacing 11 sitting MLAs and changing the constituencies of two ministers. But instead of infusing fresh blood, the changes became a tacit admission of weakness.

The state saw BJP rebels contesting in at least 21 of the 68 constituencies. Only two of them won, but others snatched significant votes that would certainly have gone to the party.

Add to it political feuds. The three-way factional tussle between union minister Anurag Thakur and BJP national president JP Nadda, leading a faction each, and a third one loyal to Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, was hardly a state secret.