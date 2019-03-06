BJP readying ‘lucky’ chair for PM Modi’s Kanpur rally

A wooden chair, considered auspicious by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is being readied for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally on March 8 in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, BJP leaders in Kanpur believe that the chair, kept in a glass casket for the last five years, is lucky and had played a part in the saffron party’s election victories in the 2014 Lok Sabha and 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Modi had used the chair for rallies in October 2013 and December 2016, ahead of the two elections. After BJP won the 2014 Lok Sabha election, party leaders bought the chair from the dealer who had provided it for the rally.

The chair is now being polished again ahead of PM Modi’s public meeting, the report suggested.

The report quotes a BJP leader as saying: “The results of 2014 and 2017 elections are cases in point. If this is working why not continue it?”

“Kanpur city is also believed to be auspicious for launching a election campaign. The rally is being seen as launch of BJP’s poll campaign in UP,” the party leader said.