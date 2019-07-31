App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 08:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP ready for J&K assembly polls: Ravinder Rana

The BJP's central leadership, including working president J P Nadda, on Tuesday held a meeting with its Jammu and Kashmir leaders.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP is ready for assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and it is anticipating that the poll dates may be announced after the conclusion of Amarnath Yatra in August, state unit chief Ravinder Rana said.

"Core group meeting of @BJP4JnK was held today evening chaired by National Working President @JPNadda. Elaborate discussions were held about the preparations for assembly elections," tweeted party general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh, who was present in the meeting. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Ram Madhav, the party's general secretary and pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir, also attended the meeting.

"Today's meeting was about party's preparedness for assembly polls in the state, and we discussed the overall security situation in the state," Rana told reporters after the meeting. "The BJP is ready for election and we are anticipating that the Election Commission may announce the poll dates after conclusion of Amarnath Yatra," he said.

Official sources had indicated that the elections in the state were likely to be held in October.

"It has been decided that party the will further expand its ongoing membership drive in the state," Raina added.

Nadda will travel to the state in the coming days to oversee and tone up the party's organisational work for the elections, sources had said.

Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted in Parliament that the Centre is prepared to hold polls once the Election Commission announces the schedule.

The poll panel had said on June 4 that it would announce the schedule after the Amarnath Yatra, which concludes next month.

Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President's Rule, which has been extended for one more term of six months beginning July 3.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:52 am

tags #India #Politics

