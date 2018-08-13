BJP reaching out to most backward castes in UP to counter Mahagathbandhan

In a bid to counter the opposition unity, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has undertaken a special exercise to woo voters belonging to the most backward castes (MBCs) in Uttar Pradesh, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The BJP has been holding community gatherings of different MBCs in Lucknow under the party’s Other Backward Classes (OBC) unite banner.

The saffron party has been inviting representatives of communities including Prajapati, Rajbhar and Nai, Savita, Thakur and Sen, to create awareness about the works taken up by the BJP government for the OBCs.

UP’s Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has been tasked to organise such outreach events while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been addressing the gatherings.

BJP’s OBC unit is planning to hold a gathering of Nishad, Kashyap, Bind, Kewat and Kahar castes on August 24 while representatives of Bhurji, Bhadnhuja, Kandu and Kasaudhan castes will attend another gathering On August 25.

BJP has been bracing to face an opposition alliance of former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Congress and Ajit Singh’s Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

The ‘Grand Alliance’ had trumped the BJP in UP’s Kairana Lok Sabha constituency bypoll in May.

In March this year, the SP had breached CM Adityanath’s bastion Gorakhpur and deputy CM Maurya’s former Lok Sabha seat Phulpur.

In 2014, BJP had won 73 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats along with its ally Apna Dal.