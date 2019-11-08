App
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP pushing Maharashtra towards President's rule: NCP

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this "insult" of the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

With government formation not happening in Maharashtra yet, the NCP on Friday accused the BJP of pushing the state towards President's rule and wanting to run it through Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA constituent's chief Amit Shah.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said the people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this "insult" of the state.

He added history shows the state doesn't bow before the "throne of Delhi".

The BJP, which emerged as the single largest party in the October 21 Assembly polls winning 105 seats, and its ally Shiv Sena, distant second largest with 56 seats, have not staked claim to form government together or separately till now.

The two parties, which contested the election under the aegis of 'Mahayuti', are bickering over sharing chief ministerial post since October 24, when the poll results was out.

"The BJP wants to run Maharashtra through Modi and Shah from Delhi by pushing the state towards President's rule. People will not tolerate this insultof Maharashtra.

"It has been a history that Maharashtra doesn't bow before the throne of Delhi. Jai Maharashtra," Malik tweeted.

The NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the election to the 288-member assembly where the majority mark is 145.

First Published on Nov 8, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #BJP #Congress #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

