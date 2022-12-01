BJP president Nadda accuses Rajasthan govt of putting brakes on Centre's development efforts

BJP president JP Nadda (File image)

BJP President JP Nadda on Thursday said the Centre had spared no effort to develop Rajasthan and accused the state government of putting the brakes on its efforts.

The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace at a time while those of China and the US are faltering, he said.

"The Centre has spared no effort in the development of Rajasthan whereas the Congress government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has put the brakes on it," Nadda said.

Nadda was addressing the BJP's 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' at Dussehra Maidan here.