BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News
January 10, 2022 / 09:45 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10. The BJP leader has no manifest symptoms but has isolated himself.

Nadda said: “I am feeling fine and have isolated myself on the advice of doctors.”

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The infection is mild in all of them and the leaders are currently in home quarantine.

The array of top politicians who have been detected with COVID-19 over the past few days also includes BJP MP Varun Gandhi, former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister and BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala, Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Gujarat state minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal.

That’s not all. Ahead of the Budget session, 402 Parliament staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #JP Nadda
first published: Jan 10, 2022 09:12 pm

