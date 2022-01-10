BJP president JP Nadda tests positive for COVID-19

BJP president JP Nadda.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda tested positive for COVID-19 on January 10. The BJP leader has no manifest symptoms but has isolated himself.

Nadda said: “I am feeling fine and have isolated myself on the advice of doctors.”

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also announced that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The infection is mild in all of them and the leaders are currently in home quarantine.

The array of top politicians who have been detected with COVID-19 over the past few days also includes BJP MP Varun Gandhi, former Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav, wife of party president Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister and BJP leader Rao Saheb Danve, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party chief Dushyant Chautala, Union MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, MoS for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, Gujarat state minister Jitubhai Chaudhari, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari and East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal.

That’s not all. Ahead of the Budget session, 402 Parliament staff have also tested positive for COVID-19.

(With ANI inputs)