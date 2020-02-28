App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2020 12:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP president JP Nadda avoids questions related to northeast Delhi violence

In an informal chat with media at former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and Congress veteran Virbhadra Singh's residence, Holly Lodge here, Nadda preferred to keep mum when a journalist queried about his reaction to the violence in Delhi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda avoided questions posed by the media here on Friday related to communal violence in northeast Delhi.

Nadda went towards his vehicle without answering the question.

A total of 39 people have died so far while more than 200 have been injured after communal clashes broke out in the northeast part of the national capital on Monday.

During his two-day visit to his home state, Nadda came to Singh's residence on Friday morning to enquire about his health.

Also a Rajya Sabha member from the state, the BJP president accompanied by state Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj enquired the former chief minister, his wife Pratibha Singh and their son Vikramaditya about what doctors in PGI Chandigarh had said about his health.

A veteran Congress leader, Singh had been admitted a few months ago in IGMC Hospital in Shimla and PGI in Chandigarh for a few weeks.

After the meeting, Nadda told media, "I could not enquire about Virbhadra's health when he was admitted in PGI due to my engagements."

"This was my first visit to Shimla after that, so I came to his residence to enquire about his health," he added.

Nadda said, "I have a close connection with Virbhadra since 1993 when he was CM and I was leader of the opposition in the state Assembly."

"Virbhadra has his own place in Himachal politics, his health is good now. He is active. May he live a long and healthy life," he added.

Earlier, while receiving Nadda outside Holly Lodge, Vikramaditya congratulated him on becoming national president of BJP.
First Published on Feb 28, 2020 12:45 pm

