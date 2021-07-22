MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP president J P Nadda to visit Goa on July 24-25

Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Sawant said Nadda will interact with different party wings and leaders during his visit, ahead of the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

Moneycontrol News
July 22, 2021 / 11:46 AM IST
File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda would visit Goa on July 24 and 25, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Sawant said Nadda will interact with different party wings and leaders during his visit, ahead of the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

Nadda was earlier scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Goa on July 11, but the visit was cancelled due to his engagements in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #BJP #Goa #India #J P Nadda #Politics
first published: Jul 22, 2021 11:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Future Wise | Is C-suite hiring back to pre-COVID-19 levels?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.