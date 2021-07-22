BJP president J P Nadda to visit Goa on July 24-25

File image: BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda would visit Goa on July 24 and 25, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Talking to reporters on Wednesday evening, Sawant said Nadda will interact with different party wings and leaders during his visit, ahead of the Goa Assembly polls due next year.

Nadda was earlier scheduled to arrive on a two-day visit to Goa on July 11, but the visit was cancelled due to his engagements in New Delhi.