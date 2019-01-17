App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 07:59 PM IST | Source: Reuters

BJP President Amit Shah will be discharged in a day or two

"Amit Shah ji is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!", Anil Baluni, spokesman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said in a tweet.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The chief of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, Amit Shah, will be discharged from hospital in a day or two after a bout of swine flu, a party spokesman said on Thursday.

It is not clear how Shah, a key lieutenant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contracted the H1N1 influenza.

"Amit Shah ji is doing well. He will be discharged in a day or two. Thanks everyone for your good wishes!", Anil Baluni, spokesman of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said in a tweet.

Health officials said lower than normal temperatures this winter have led to a spike in cases of swine flu in northern India.

"Cases of seasonal swine flu in India go up during winters and this January the winter is proving particularly harsh," said R. S. Taneja, the head of the medicine department at Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Overall, though, the National Centre for Disease Control said 13,447 cases of H1N1 virus were reported by Dec. 9 of last year compared to 38,811 in 2017.

Shah is the second top member of Modi's inner circle to fall ill. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley left for the United States earlier this week for a medical check-up, officials said. They did not provide details of his condition.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 07:52 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #India #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.