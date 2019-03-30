App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 30, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP president Amit Shah files nomination for Gandhinagar seat

The BJP chief submitted his nomination form to the Gandhinagar district collector and returning officer S K Langa.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah filed his nomination papers on Saturday for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accompanied Shah.

The BJP chief submitted his nomination form to the Gandhinagar district collector and returning officer S K Langa.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally with the National Democratic Alliance leaders and conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

BJP patriarch L K Advani had represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the last six terms.
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 02:46 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha polls 2019

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sacked BSF Jawan To Contest Lok Sabha Elections Against PM Modi from V ...

Avengers Endgame: This New Video by Marvel India is a Reminder of How ...

Come Spring, Badamwari Park of Kashmir Blooming With Almond Blossoms

The X-Factor: Done With Caste Homework, Non-Upper Groups Throw Surpris ...

Why NASA Thinks Putting US Astronaus on the Moon in 2024 Won't Be Easy

Canadian Artist Building Wall of Cheese at Mexico Border to 'Make Amer ...

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2019 LIVE: BSEB Declared Intermediate Scor ...

Bihar Board 12th Result 2019: BSEB Released Class 12 Inter Scores at b ...

BSEB 12th Result 2019: Bihar Board Intermediate Results Announced at b ...

PM's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: Elec ...

Government to borrow Rs 4.42 lakh crore in H1 FY2019-20: Economic affa ...

Hard to create a narrative that is different from the truth: CEA defen ...

Analysis: CPM manifesto attempts to sell old socialist wine in new bot ...

Trade ministry proposes delaying retaliatory tariffs on US goods

Trade optimism helps Wall Street open higher on last day of quarter

Sensex, Nifty gain 1% this week: Indiabulls Housing Finance surges 18% ...

Sensex, Nifty set to clock double-digit gains in FY19: Top gainers and ...

Gold gains as dollar dips; palladium pares losses

India, US underline need for Pakistan to take ‘meaningful, irreversi ...

Pentagon denies it spied on India's A-SAT missile test, experts say US ...

Super Deluxe director Thiagarajan Kumararaja on bringing Vijay Sethupa ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Lok Sabha election: Nishad Party that won Gorakhpur bypoll quits UP ma ...

India Open 2019 semi-finals LIVE score and updates: Kidambi Srikanth i ...

Rahul Gandhi's promise on ease of doing business is election rhetoric ...

How to read anthologies, and learn about the adult world through Guy d ...

Best Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 (2019): Mi LED Smart TV 4A Pro to ...

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, KXIP vs MI: Match yet to start

Exclusive: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to sue tabloid over fake div ...

Pahlaj Nihalani refutes Kangana Ranaut photoshoot claims says he signe ...

Sonakshi Sinha ‘khamosh’ no more on dad Shatrughan Sinha’s BJP e ...

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri win the Most Stylish Couple as Sonakshi Sinha ...

The mad house at News18's REEL Awards . . .

Lilly Singh is a true Superwoman for tackling bisexuality in a video b ...

Romeo Akbar Walter: John Abraham's star power will captivate you in th ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.