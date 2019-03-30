BJP president Amit Shah files nomination for Gandhinagar seat

Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah filed his nomination papers on Saturday for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Chief Minister Vijay Rupani accompanied Shah.

The BJP chief submitted his nomination form to the Gandhinagar district collector and returning officer S K Langa.

Earlier in the day, Shah addressed a rally with the National Democratic Alliance leaders and conducted a roadshow in Ahmedabad.

BJP patriarch L K Advani had represented the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat for the last six terms.