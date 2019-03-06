App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2019 08:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP politicising air strike by 'throwing about numbers' on casualties: Chidambaram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah had on Sunday claimed at an event in Ahmedabad that 250 terrorists were killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) operation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram accused the BJP of politicising the IAF air strike in Pakistan's Balakot and said it was "throwing about numbers" on the casualties without any confirmation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah had on Sunday claimed at an event in Ahmedabad that 250 terrorists were killed in the Indian Air Force (IAF) operation.

The Congress is not questioning the armed forces but the ruling BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "politicising" issue, Chidambaram said.

The Congress had condemned the Pulwama attack and the government's response of an air strike in Balakot was "praise-worthy". Congress chief Rahul Gandhi was among the first to salute the IAF, he said.

related news

"So, the Indian Air Force struck a target and the Air Chief says I achieved my objective of striking the target. No question. I accept it. I salute the Indian Air Force Chief. I accept it and I accept his word. Until then, there was no division or debate in this country," he said.

The debate started when "people started throwing about numbers" on the casualties caused by the air strike, Chidambaram said at an interactive meeting on 'Saving the idea of India' organised by Manthan, a forum for public discourse.

"It is the numbers which have stirred a controversy," he said, adding that the first figure was "thrown" at a private briefing without any attribution and then another number appeared on TV channels.

The former finance minister alleged that the different figures were given by various ministers of the government and BJP president.

"Why did you have to throw up a number. All you had to say was there was an attack on the CRPF convoy and Indian Air Force retaliated. We have struck our target and we have returned unscathed. Matter is over. You try to politicise it by these numbers and these numbers are boomeranging on the government," Chidambaram said.

Talking about his book, a collection of columns, he said they deal with the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the "decline" in economy and "undermining of institutions".

"If you read the four columns on Jammu and Kashmir, only last year, a year before I said to the Manthan audience, I fear that we have nearly lost Kashmir. If you read the four columns in this compilation, you will come to the conclusion that we have lost Kashmir," he said.

During the talk, Chidambaram alleged that every institution was being undermined by the current dispensation and even the Cabinet had become irrelevant.

"The demonetisation decision was taken without a cabinet paper, cabinet note," he said.

Alleging that an atmosphere of fear was prevailing in the country, he said the idea of India, of being a multi-cultural society needs to be saved.

The country's economy is weaker after five years, he said and also talked about the alleged weakening of the Reserve Bank of India.

"Investment is negative. Credit is negative. Savings (have) declined. Exports are negative," he said.
First Published on Mar 6, 2019 08:16 am

tags #BJP #Chidambaram #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

UN Chief Spoke With India, Pakistan Officials Not PMs About Heightened ...

Vivo V15 Pro Review: This Makes The NEX Pop-Up Camera Innovation Mains ...

Halle Berry Reveals a Huge, Dramatic Vine Tattoo on Her Back, See Pic

On The Next Royal Showdown: Tensions Grow Between Saudi's King Salman ...

India Aim to Salvage Series Against Buoyant England

CISF Personnel Killed in Fire at Delhi's CGO Complex, Cooling Process ...

Rs 132 Crore Bugatti La Voiture Noire - World's Most Expensive New Car ...

Andhra EC Gets 8 Lakh Voter Deletion Requests in Just Two Weeks, 2 Lak ...

Dewan Housing Shares Jump After Auditor Says Company Didn't Divert Fun ...

JD(S) wants Deve Gowda to contest from Mysore-Kodagu seat; Karnataka C ...

RJ Balaji on LKG's success, moving away from supporting roles, and upc ...

India reported 218 hate crimes in 2018, UP tops chart, says Amnesty; c ...

Iran foreign minister Javad Zarif resigned because not told about Bash ...

US to terminate sops on Indian exports: Markets are key and strategic ...

Samsung Galaxy S10 series India launch at 12:30 pm: Where and how to w ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Champions League: Real Madrid dumped out by Ajax after 1-4 humbling; T ...

Githa Hariharan on her latest novel I Have Become The Tide, Rohith Vem ...

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: The year looks bright with the actress s ...

All England Championship: PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth ...

Anurag Kashyap's imposter harasses actor Ruhii Singh

Sara Ali Khan's birthday post for Janhvi Kapoor is sweet

Happy Birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Sister Sonam Kapoor sends wishes with a ...

Captain Marvel movie review: The Brie Larson starrer is 'disorienting ...

Happy birthday Janhvi Kapoor: Time when Sridevi shared her little ange ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.