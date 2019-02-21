BJP polarizing country to hide its failures: Farooq Abdullah

Accusing the BJP of "polarizing the country to hide its failures”, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said it was time to forge unity and give a befitting reply to those who were "hell bent to destroy our social fabric”. "The BJP is polarizing the country to hide its failures.

With a reduced credibility, the BJP and its ideologue will again rack up the emotive issues. The situation that we are facing today is a grim reminder of how low the communal forces can stoop to axe their own grind. The BJP, faced with pulverizing debacles in Hindi heartland, is shifting to a higher level of divisive politics,” Abdullah said here.

The NC president was addressing a provincial working committee meeting of the party at NC head quarters Nawa-e-Subha.

He said “RSS and its proxies in the state will try to polarize the situation by fanning passions because they have nothing to offer in terms of development and stability and cautioned the people of the state to not fall prey to the "divisive agenda of communal forces”.

"These forces, directly and indirectly, will try to vitiate the atmosphere, but we as a peace loving society should not allow ourselves get swayed by their malicious propaganda. In the forthcoming elections, people of the state will give befitting reply to such forces as they are contriving to create friction between various regions of the state," Abdullah said.

The Member of Parliament from Srinagar while expressing concern over the “unremitting intimidation and attacks” on Kashmiri traders and students across the country said such incidents have made Kashmiris putting up outside state “insecure”.

“The attacks cannot be singled out as bout of impelled anger and frustration. The kind of warmongering and rhetoric retching against Kashmiris by certain media also played its role to vitiate the atmosphere,” he said.

The NC president expressed dismay over the "laid-back attitude" of Jammu and Kashmir governor S P Malik-led administration in dealing with the incidents of violence in Jammu.

“Our politically proactive governor did not heed to step out to pacify the masses and see to the difficulties of stranded Kashmir bound passengers in Jammu. He had shut his eyes and ears to the targeted violence against Kashmiris in Jammu,” Abdullah alleged.