BJP playing with future of youths of Gujarat, multiple paper leaks there: Congress

There have been at least 22 paper leaks in the state in the past seven years, the Congress claimed on Friday, accusing the BJP government of playing with the future of youths in the state it is ruling for 27 years.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also took potshots at the BJP’s Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will find it hard to face the youths suffering due to the alleged paper leaks in their home state.

”How do you ask for votes from them when you have put their future at stake and strangled their aspirations?” On the contrary, he said, during the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi is welcoming and meeting people from all walks of life, especially the youths who are sharing their concerns on unemployment and other issues.

”On one hand, the BJP is taking out Gaurav Yatra in Gujarat and on the other hand 22 cases of paper leaks have taken place there. The BJP government is destroying the future of the youths,” Khera told reporters.

He claimed such leaks happened during the chief ministership of Narendra Modi, Anandiben Patel, Vijay Rupani and also the incumbent Bhupendra Patel. ”Either the entrance tests are not conducted and if they are held then the paper gets leaked and exams are postponed. Unemployment is before everyone and we constantly discuss it. Today, I have brought the voice of those youths in front of you,” he told the media.

”Who are the BJP protecting? Is there any pressure or compulsion? The BJP should clarify,” he asked, demanding answers from the state government. ”I do not understand what is happening when even school papers are leaking and exams are being postponed. This is the condition of the youth of Gujarat. The BJP is in power there for 27 years, but whom do they blame now, Nehru ji,” he asked.

The issue affects people across castes, religions and ideologies. "The prime minister of the country should be worried the most about this. Will he answer the youth of the country on this? Those who are taking out Gaurav Yatra there, will the prime minister and Amit Shah talk to the youths who are suffering? How do you ask for votes from them when you have put their future at stake and strangled their aspirations,” Khera alleged.