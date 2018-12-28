BJP plans to deploy cadre in each of 80 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh to woo voters: Report

Ahead of the general elections in 2019, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and RSS-led (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-led) Sangh Parivar are gearing up too woo voters in Uttar Pradesh, the state with highest number of seats.

The party is planning to send out leaders and cadres in each of the 80 constituencies, reports The Economic Times. The strategy is to gather feedback from ground zero and find out what issues have resonance among the electorate from UP.

Uttar Pradesh sends maximum number of MPs to the Lok Sabha and in the 2014 election National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had won 73 seats. Hence, BJP is leaving no stone unturned to soften the losses once Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) join hands.

At present, BJP has has 68 out of the 80 seats in UP. Congress, Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have 2,7,2 seats, respectively.

Despite Narendra Modi’s popularity in UP, BJP is not taking any chances and have appointed cadres of VHP (Vishva Hindu Parishad) and RSS who have been active on the ground. In addition, the party is seeking feedback from the RSS prabharis appointed in each of the 71 seats won by BJP. The feedback on the performance of the local MP and what his or her prospects are in the next election will play a major role in deciding who will get the tickets in these seats.

To up its game in UP, BJP has appointed Gujarat home minister Gordhan Zadaphia. Along with this, the party is also reaching out to those who had fallen out with prime minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. Before the elections the party wants to get people who have the ability to contribute to strengthening BJP in UP.

In the 2014 polls, Zadaphia had worked in Varanasi and later among farmers and backward castes in the state. Two new leaders have been made co-in charges for UP -- Dushyant Gautam and Narottam Mishra. While Gautam is picked up to woo Dalit voters, Mishra will work in the Bundelkhand region where the upper castes are in a sizeable number.

RSS joint general secretary Krishna Gopal is responsible to monitor the developments in UP. The Sangh Parivar is also advising BJP on issues that are relevant and where the party is found lacking.

Varanasi, parliamentary constituency of Modi, is being handled by many BJP leaders. BJP MP from Navsari in Gujarat, C R Patil oversees projects in the districts. Other ministers involved in Varanasi include union minister Manoj Sinha, BJP state unit head and Chandauli MP Mahendra Nath Pandey.