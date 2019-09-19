BJP plans outreach programme ahead of Durga Puja to counter TMC's anti-NRC campaign in Bengal

The BJP is planning to launch an outreach programme during the Durga Puja season to counter the Trinamool Congress' efforts to woo the Hindu population post-NRC.

According to a report by the Indian Express, TMC is playing up the issue of the exclusion of a number of Bengali Hindus in Assam in the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list, published on August 31.

A source told the newspaper that the TMC's campaign is "finding support on the ground" and that has worried the BJP. The source said that the BJP's programme aims to "reaffirm their commitment to Hindu causes, and to convince people that we are not against Hindu refugees".

According to the report, leaders from the BJP and its ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), would assert during the outreach programme that the NRC won't be implemented until the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed in Parliament.

BJP states that the passing of the bill would ensure for a smooth flow of Hindi refugees into India from neighbouring countries. The bill is also meant to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 and provide citizenship to illegal immigrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who are of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian descent.

The report states that both the BJP and the RSS have stepped up the ground-level activities ahead of Durga Puja. Both the organisations have also appointed four leaders, including a Member of Parliament (MP) and a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), in each district to look after the party activities.

Top leaders from the Sangh and the BJP, including Mohan Bhagwat and the party's working president JP Nadda, have visited or are scheduled to visit West Bengal in the coming days. Nadda, the report states, is also scheduled to offer 'tarpan', or the offering of water to God, in the name of BJP workers killed in political violence in the state.

A source told the newspaper that the party plans to concentrate on pointing out that the Citizenship Amendment Bill would be passed before any move regarding NRC is made in West Bengal.

The BJP youth wing will also pan out and is planning to reach out to professionals and English-speaking youth.