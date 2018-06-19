BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE: We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form govt, says Omar Abdullah

Live now
Jun 19, 2018 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah
Here’s how the numbers stack up in the J&K Assembly:
NC’s Omar Abdullah meets Governor NN Vohra: Report
PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress
People of J&K will get some relief: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Situation worsened in the state, relationship became untenable: BJP
CM Mehbooba Mufti may resign soon: Sources
BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in J&K
# BJP pulled out of an alliance with the PDP in J&K.
# BJP said relation with PDP became “untenable” and that ‘situation worsened in state’.
# Mehbooba Mufti submitted resignation to Governor NN Vohra.
# Governor’s rule on cards.
# PDP currently in an emergency meeting, Mufti to address media shortly.
# NC leader and former CM Omar Abdullah says his party is not staking claim.
# PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress.
We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah
Reacting to BJP pulling out of alliance with the PDP in J&K, National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said his party is ‘not enjoying the break up’.
“We are mourning the demise of democracy in the state,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah also said he hoped fresh election would be held “at the earliest opportunity” but added that he does not want to speculate about the Governor’s decision.
“NC had not received the mandate to form the government in 2014. We still don’t have the mandate. We are not in talks with any other political party to form a coalition government. No one has approached us. And, we have not approached any other party,” Abdullah said while addressing the press in Srinagar.
“I am not surprised by the decision. But the timing has surprised me. I was not expecting this so soon,” Abdullah said, adding that he expected BJP to withdraw from the alliance “later this year.”
Abdullah has ‘assured’ the Governor that his party would support him in establishing peace and stability in the state during the Governor’s rule. He added that he hopes that the Governor’s rule does not last for too long.
PDP meeting led by Mehbooba Mufti has begun. She is expected to hold a press conference in an hour, reports suggest.
NC leader and former CM Omar Abdullah is expected to hold a press conference shortly, reports suggest.
44 seats are needed for a majority. Elections were last held in 2014. There are 2 nominated members in the Assembly.
PDP: 28
BJP: 25
NC: 15
Congress: 12
J&K People’s Conference: 2
CPI (M): 1
Democratic Front: 1
Independents: 3
Nominated: 2
NC’s Omar Abdullah meets Governor NN Vohra: Report
National Conference (NC)'s leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has met Governor NN Vohra in Srinagar, ANI has reported.
PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has said that the PDP-BJP coalition was destined to break as it was an "unholy" alliance, PTI has reported.
"This was an unholy alliance and it was expected to break from day one. They had betrayed the people of the state and supporters of the respective parties. They sought votes on opposing agendas," PCC president GA Mir said.
He said the BJP was more responsible for the situation in the state than the PDP and the national party carried more weight in the coalition.
"The BJP had a big mandate at national level but they were policy less when it came to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.
People of J&K will get some relief: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Speaking to the media, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Whatever has happened is good. People of J&K will get some relief. They (BJP) ruined Kashmir and have now pulled out, maximum number of civilian and army men died during these three years.”
"BJP making excuses now... they are covering up corruption. They cannot shy away from the total disaster on their part," Azad added.
Asked about if Congress would support the PDP to form the government, Azad said, “That question does not arise (on forming alliance with PDP).”
“Keeping in mind the larger interest of India's security and integrity, the fact is that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, and in order to control the situation prevailing in the state, we have decided that the rein of power in the state be handed over to the Governor,” Madhav said at a press conference.
Madhav said “terrorism, violence and radicalisation has increased in the Valley”.
Mehbooba Mufti is expected to speak to the media at 5.00 pm today, reports suggest.
Situation worsened in the state, relationship became untenable: BJP
The BJP decision was taken as the "situation worsened in the state" and the relationship with the PDP became "untenable", said national general secretary Ram Madhav.
Speaking at a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi, Madhav said the decision to withdraw support was taken as “it became untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir”.
Sources suggested that Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her ministers will hand over her resignation to the Governor today. She has called an emergency meeting of her party ministers at 4.00 pm.
