BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE: We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form govt, says Omar Abdullah

We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah

Reacting to BJP pulling out of alliance with the PDP in J&K, National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said his party is ‘not enjoying the break up’.

“We are mourning the demise of democracy in the state,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah also said he hoped fresh election would be held “at the earliest opportunity” but added that he does not want to speculate about the Governor’s decision.

“NC had not received the mandate to form the government in 2014. We still don’t have the mandate. We are not in talks with any other political party to form a coalition government. No one has approached us. And, we have not approached any other party,” Abdullah said while addressing the press in Srinagar.

“I am not surprised by the decision. But the timing has surprised me. I was not expecting this so soon,” Abdullah said, adding that he expected BJP to withdraw from the alliance “later this year.”

Abdullah has ‘assured’ the Governor that his party would support him in establishing peace and stability in the state during the Governor’s rule. He added that he hopes that the Governor’s rule does not last for too long.