BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE: Have resigned, not exploring any other alliance, says Mehbooba Mufti

BJP may have pulled out to avoid uneasy questions: Shiv Sena

The Shiv Sena today wondered if BJP's decision to part ways with alliance partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was taken to avoid "uneasy questions" over violence in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Dubbing the saffron party's decision as a "political move", Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the coming together of the PDP-BJP to form the government in the state was "unnatural and unholy".

He said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had opposed the tie-up, calling it an "anti-national" alliance.

"Uddhav ji's words have been proved correct today," he said.

