BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE: Omar Abdullah calls for quick elections 'to prevent horse trading'

Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure

Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came to an abrupt end today with a call from Governor NN Vohra, who informed her that the BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, officials said, according to a PTI report.

It was a working day just as any other for Mehbooba, who was in her office in the civil secretariat when Chief Secretary BB Vyas received the phone call that signalled the end of her maiden tenure as chief minister, they said.

The governor asked Vyas where the chief minister was and asked him to immediately arrange a call with her, they said.

This was minutes before BJP general secretary Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in the national capital around 2.00 pm to announce the decision.