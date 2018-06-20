BJP-PDP alliance ends LIVE: Omar Abdullah calls for quick elections 'to prevent horse trading'

Live now
Governor Vohra recommends imposition of Central rule
Governor NN Vohra sends report to President Ram Nath Kovind
Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure
If J&K comes under Governor’s rule, it will be for the 8th time in 4 decades
Another coalition government possible? Here are positions taken by major parties
We don’t want to explore any other alliance: Mehbooba Mufti
Here’s what has happened so far.
We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah
Here’s how the numbers stack up in the J&K Assembly:
NC’s Omar Abdullah meets Governor NN Vohra: Report
PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress
People of J&K will get some relief: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Situation worsened in the state, relationship became untenable: BJP
CM Mehbooba Mufti may resign soon: Sources
BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in J&K
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, NN Vohra to address senior administration officers and security forces at 11:45 am today in Srinagar.
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect, ANI has reported.
Governor Vohra recommends imposition of Central rule
Governor NN Vohra recommended imposition of Central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was also forwarded to the Union Home Ministry, according to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson in Srinagar, according to a PTI report. Kovind is currently abroad.
Governor NN Vohra sends report to President Ram Nath Kovind
After finishing his consultations with major political parties in the state, Governor NN Vohra has forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor’s Rule, under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI.
Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure
Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came to an abrupt end today with a call from Governor NN Vohra, who informed her that the BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, officials said, according to a PTI report.
It was a working day just as any other for Mehbooba, who was in her office in the civil secretariat when Chief Secretary BB Vyas received the phone call that signalled the end of her maiden tenure as chief minister, they said.
The governor asked Vyas where the chief minister was and asked him to immediately arrange a call with her, they said.
This was minutes before BJP general secretary Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in the national capital around 2.00 pm to announce the decision.
Ramdas Athawale welcomes BJP move
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has welcomed the decision taken by the BJP to pull out of the Mehbooba Mufti government, saying attempts were being made to disturb peace in the Valley.
"As a member of the NDA, I welcome this decision (of the BJP). It has been taken at an appropriate time," the minister said, according to a PTI report.
BJP’s move has potential of creating greater political instability in the state: CPI (M)
In a press release, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that BJP’s decision to withdraw support give to the PDP “at this particular moment has the potential of creating greater political instability in the state.”
“It signifies the total political failure of the BJP’s approach” in the state, the party said in its release.
“This alliance was untenable since the beginning. It was an alliance between forces that never saw eye to eye on any issue but came together in an act of sheer opportunism to share the spoils of office,” the party has said.
BJP may have pulled out to avoid uneasy questions: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena today wondered if BJP's decision to part ways with alliance partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was taken to avoid "uneasy questions" over violence in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Dubbing the saffron party's decision as a "political move", Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the coming together of the PDP-BJP to form the government in the state was "unnatural and unholy".
He said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had opposed the tie-up, calling it an "anti-national" alliance.
"Uddhav ji's words have been proved correct today," he said.
While addressing the media, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti said “We took many months to form a common agenda and to get along.”
“The basic objectives were reconciliation, starting of a dialogue with the people and good relationship with Pakistan,” Mufti added.
Here’s a look at 6 major points from BJP and PDP’s common minimum programme, according to a report by DNA:
# To create an environment of peace, certainty and stability.
# Examine need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’.
# Taking a final view on continuation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in de-notified areas.
# Article 370: The present position will be maintained on all constitutional provisions including special status.
# Developing two mega cities of Greater Srinagar and Greater Jammu.
# Developing Jammu as an independent tourist destination.
If J&K comes under Governor’s rule, it will be the 8th time in 4 decades
J&K has come under Governor's rule on seven occasions before in the last four decades and an eighth spell now looks imminent with the collapse of the PDP-BJP alliance.
If such a scenario emerges, with prospects of a new government unlikely, it will be for the fourth time that the state will be placed under central rule during NN Vohra's tenure as Governor. Vohra had become the Governor on June 25, 2008.
Ironically, late PDP chief Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, the father of incumbent chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and her predecessor, was an important player in the political developments of the state that led to the imposition of central rule on the previous seven occasions.
Another coalition government possible? Here are positions taken by major parties
# NC has 15 members. Omar Abdullah has said that the party does not have the mandate and they are not in talks with anyone to form the government. Abdullah added that the alliance offer made to the PDP in 2014, does not stand anymore.
# Speaking to the media, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti has said that her party is "not exploring any other alliance".
# Congress has 12 members in the Assembly and has ruled out alliance with the PDP.
# There are two J&K People’s Conference MLAs and one MLA from the CPI (M) and the Democratic Front each. There are three independent MLAs and two have been nominated to the House.
We don’t want to explore any other alliance: Mehbooba Mufti
PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti confirms she has submitted her resignation.
Mufti said that her father, PDP leader and late chief minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had decided to ally with the BJP following a fractured mandate in 2014 “thinking the BJP is a very big party and that the Prime Minister has received a large mandate.”
Talking about why the PDP had allied with the BJP in 2014, Mufti said, “We did not do this for power politics. There was a bigger vision.”
“We took many months to form a common agenda and to get along,” Mufti said.
“The basic objectives were reconciliation, starting a dialogue with the people, confidence building measure and good relationship with Pakistan. We tried our best to get a ceasefire, initiated a dialogue and withdrew cases against the youth,” Mufti added.
Here’s what has happened so far:
# BJP pulled out of an alliance with the PDP in J&K.
# BJP said relation with PDP became “untenable” and that ‘situation worsened in state’.
# Mehbooba Mufti submitted resignation to Governor NN Vohra.
# Governor has sent report to President Kovind.
# Governor's rule is on cards.
# Mufti has said PDP does not want to explore any other alliance.
# NC leader and former CM Omar Abdullah says his party is not staking claim.
# PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress.
We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah
Reacting to BJP pulling out of alliance with the PDP in J&K, National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has said his party is ‘not enjoying the break up’.
“We are mourning the demise of democracy in the state,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah also said he hoped fresh election would be held “at the earliest opportunity” but added that he does not want to speculate about the Governor’s decision.
“NC had not received the mandate to form the government in 2014. We still don’t have the mandate. We are not in talks with any other political party to form a coalition government. No one has approached us. And, we have not approached any other party,” Abdullah said while addressing the press in Srinagar.
“I am not surprised by the decision. But the timing has surprised me. I was not expecting this so soon,” Abdullah said, adding that he expected BJP to withdraw from the alliance “later this year.”
Abdullah has ‘assured’ the Governor that his party would support him in establishing peace and stability in the state during the Governor’s rule. He added that he hopes that the Governor’s rule does not last for too long.
PDP meeting led by Mehbooba Mufti has begun. She is expected to hold a press conference in an hour, reports suggest.
NC leader and former CM Omar Abdullah is expected to hold a press conference shortly, reports suggest.
Here’s how the numbers stack up in the J&K Assembly:
44 seats are needed for a majority. Elections were last held in 2014. There are 2 nominated members in the Assembly.
PDP: 28
BJP: 25
NC: 15
Congress: 12
J&K People’s Conference: 2
CPI (M): 1
Democratic Front: 1
Independents: 3
Nominated: 2
NC’s Omar Abdullah meets Governor NN Vohra: Report
National Conference (NC)'s leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has met Governor NN Vohra in Srinagar, ANI has reported.
PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee has said that the PDP-BJP coalition was destined to break as it was an "unholy" alliance, PTI has reported.
"This was an unholy alliance and it was expected to break from day one. They had betrayed the people of the state and supporters of the respective parties. They sought votes on opposing agendas," PCC president GA Mir said.
He said the BJP was more responsible for the situation in the state than the PDP and the national party carried more weight in the coalition.
"The BJP had a big mandate at national level but they were policy less when it came to Jammu and Kashmir," he added.