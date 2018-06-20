BJP-PDP alliance ends highlights: Our motive is to eliminate terrorism from the Valley, says Rajnath Singh

Live now
Jun 20, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
Centre wants terrorism to end in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh
Governor Vohra holds meetings with top officials
Governor Vohra recommends imposition of Central rule
Governor NN Vohra sends report to President Ram Nath Kovind
Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure
If J&K comes under Governor’s rule, it will be for the 8th time in 4 decades
Another coalition government possible? Here are positions taken by major parties
We don’t want to explore any other alliance: Mehbooba Mufti
Here’s what has happened so far.
We don’t have the mandate, not trying to form government: Omar Abdullah
Here’s how the numbers stack up in the J&K Assembly:
NC’s Omar Abdullah meets Governor NN Vohra: Report
PDP-BJP coalition was an 'unholy' alliance: J&K Congress
People of J&K will get some relief: Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad
Situation worsened in the state, relationship became untenable: BJP
CM Mehbooba Mufti may resign soon: Sources
BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in J&K
Centre wants terrorism to end in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the Centre wants terrorism to end and peace to prevail in Kashmir.
"Our only aim is that terrorism should end and peace should prevail in Kashmir and our government will work keeping this in mind," he told reporters here. He was responding to a question about BJP pulling out of it’s over three-year-old ruling coalition with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.
Governor Vohra holds meetings with top officials
After assuming charge as the head of the Jammu and Kashmir government today, Governor NN Vohra held meetings with top civil administration and police officials at the Civil Secretariat.
"Immediately after receiving President of India's approval, Governor NN Vohra issued the Proclamation to impose Governor's Rule in the State under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir today," a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.
The Governor held discussions with Chief Secretary BB Vyas and identified the major tasks which shall require to be dealt with on a strict time-bound basis, beginning from today.
He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour by a police contingent as he arrived at the Civil Secretariat to take charge of the administration.
Vohra later chaired a meeting of top officials — both from civil administration and police — to gear up the state administrative machinery to function with speed, efficiency and accountability.
Governor's Rule was necessitated in the state following resignation by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the wake of BJP pulling out of the coalition government.
Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh: Our motive is to eliminate terrorism and spread peace across the valley, CNN-News18 has reported.
J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: Nation stands first for the BJP. We do not strive for power.
J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: Army will continue to identify the terrorist and eliminate them.
J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: We had to take the decision, so that there can be single line administration and the law and order situation improves... Army has always been given free hand.
J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: The Law and Order situation was deteriorating in the last few months... We tried our best to improve the situation
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra to attend security review meeting at 02:30 pm, NDTV has reported.
Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, NN Vohra to address senior administration officers and security forces at 11:45 am today in Srinagar.
President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect, ANI has reported.
Governor Vohra recommends imposition of Central rule
Governor NN Vohra recommended imposition of Central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was also forwarded to the Union Home Ministry, according to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson in Srinagar, according to a PTI report. Kovind is currently abroad.
Governor NN Vohra sends report to President Ram Nath Kovind
After finishing his consultations with major political parties in the state, Governor NN Vohra has forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor’s Rule, under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI.
Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure
Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came to an abrupt end today with a call from Governor NN Vohra, who informed her that the BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, officials said, according to a PTI report.
It was a working day just as any other for Mehbooba, who was in her office in the civil secretariat when Chief Secretary BB Vyas received the phone call that signalled the end of her maiden tenure as chief minister, they said.
The governor asked Vyas where the chief minister was and asked him to immediately arrange a call with her, they said.
This was minutes before BJP general secretary Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in the national capital around 2.00 pm to announce the decision.
Ramdas Athawale welcomes BJP move
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has welcomed the decision taken by the BJP to pull out of the Mehbooba Mufti government, saying attempts were being made to disturb peace in the Valley.
"As a member of the NDA, I welcome this decision (of the BJP). It has been taken at an appropriate time," the minister said, according to a PTI report.
BJP’s move has potential of creating greater political instability in the state: CPI (M)
In a press release, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that BJP’s decision to withdraw support give to the PDP “at this particular moment has the potential of creating greater political instability in the state.”
“It signifies the total political failure of the BJP’s approach” in the state, the party said in its release.
“This alliance was untenable since the beginning. It was an alliance between forces that never saw eye to eye on any issue but came together in an act of sheer opportunism to share the spoils of office,” the party has said.
BJP may have pulled out to avoid uneasy questions: Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena today wondered if BJP's decision to part ways with alliance partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was taken to avoid "uneasy questions" over violence in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Dubbing the saffron party's decision as a "political move", Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the coming together of the PDP-BJP to form the government in the state was "unnatural and unholy".
He said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had opposed the tie-up, calling it an "anti-national" alliance.
"Uddhav ji's words have been proved correct today," he said.
Read the full story here.
While addressing the media, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti said “We took many months to form a common agenda and to get along.”
“The basic objectives were reconciliation, starting of a dialogue with the people and good relationship with Pakistan,” Mufti added.
Here’s a look at 6 major points from BJP and PDP’s common minimum programme, according to a report by DNA:
# To create an environment of peace, certainty and stability.
# Examine need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’.
# Taking a final view on continuation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in de-notified areas.
# Article 370: The present position will be maintained on all constitutional provisions including special status.
# Developing two mega cities of Greater Srinagar and Greater Jammu.
# Developing Jammu as an independent tourist destination.