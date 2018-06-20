App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Jun 20, 2018 10:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP-PDP alliance ends highlights: Our motive is to eliminate terrorism from the Valley, says Rajnath Singh

Live updates as the BJP has pulled out of the alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

highlights

  • Jun 20, 06:45 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 05:41 PM (IST)

    Centre wants terrorism to end in Kashmir: Rajnath Singh

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said that the Centre wants terrorism to end and peace to prevail in Kashmir.

    "Our only aim is that terrorism should end and peace should prevail in Kashmir and our government will work keeping this in mind," he told reporters here. He was responding to a question about BJP pulling out of it’s over three-year-old ruling coalition with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Jun 20, 05:18 PM (IST)

    Governor Vohra holds meetings with top officials

    After assuming charge as the head of the Jammu and Kashmir government today, Governor NN Vohra held meetings with top civil administration and police officials at the Civil Secretariat.

    "Immediately after receiving President of India's approval, Governor NN Vohra issued the Proclamation to impose Governor's Rule in the State under section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir today," a Raj Bhawan spokesman said.

    The Governor held discussions with Chief Secretary BB Vyas and identified the major tasks which shall require to be dealt with on a strict time-bound basis, beginning from today.

    He was accorded a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour by a police contingent as he arrived at the Civil Secretariat to take charge of the administration.

    Vohra later chaired a meeting of top officials — both from civil administration and police — to gear up the state administrative machinery to function with speed, efficiency and accountability.

    Governor's Rule was necessitated in the state following resignation by Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti in the wake of BJP pulling out of the coalition government.

  • Jun 20, 01:33 PM (IST)

    Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh: Our motive is to eliminate terrorism and spread peace across the valley, CNN-News18 has reported.

  • Jun 20, 01:29 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:53 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:44 PM (IST)

    J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: Nation stands first for the BJP. We do not strive for power.

  • Jun 20, 12:42 PM (IST)

    J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: Army will continue to identify the terrorist and eliminate them.

  • Jun 20, 12:41 PM (IST)

    J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: We had to take the decision, so that there can be single line administration and the law and order situation improves... Army has always been given free hand.

  • Jun 20, 12:40 PM (IST)

    J&K BJP Chief, Ravinder Raina: The Law and Order situation was deteriorating in the last few months... We tried our best to improve the situation

  • Jun 20, 12:35 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 12:31 PM (IST)

    Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra to attend security review meeting at 02:30 pm, NDTV has reported. 

  • Jun 20, 12:00 PM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 11:43 AM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 11:38 AM (IST)

    Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, NN Vohra to address senior administration officers and security forces at 11:45 am today in Srinagar.

  • Jun 20, 09:44 AM (IST)
  • Jun 20, 07:52 AM (IST)

    President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in J&K with immediate effect, ANI has reported.

  • Jun 19, 09:30 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 09:11 PM (IST)

    Governor Vohra recommends imposition of Central rule

    Governor NN Vohra recommended imposition of Central rule in his report to President Ram Nath Kovind, a copy of which was also forwarded to the Union Home Ministry, according to a Raj Bhavan spokesperson in Srinagar, according to a PTI report. Kovind is currently abroad.

  • Jun 19, 08:25 PM (IST)

    Governor NN Vohra sends report to President Ram Nath Kovind

    After finishing his consultations with major political parties in the state, Governor NN Vohra has forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor’s Rule, under Section 92 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency ANI.

  • Jun 19, 08:21 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 08:07 PM (IST)

    Afternoon call from Governor Vohra ended Mehbooba's CM tenure

    Mehbooba Mufti's tenure as Jammu and Kashmir chief minister came to an abrupt end today with a call from Governor NN Vohra, who informed her that the BJP had pulled out of its alliance with the PDP, officials said, according to a PTI report.

    It was a working day just as any other for Mehbooba, who was in her office in the civil secretariat when Chief Secretary BB Vyas received the phone call that signalled the end of her maiden tenure as chief minister, they said.

    The governor asked Vyas where the chief minister was and asked him to immediately arrange a call with her, they said.

    This was minutes before BJP general secretary Ram Madhav addressed a press conference in the national capital around 2.00 pm to announce the decision.

  • Jun 19, 07:40 PM (IST)

    Ramdas Athawale welcomes BJP move

    Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has welcomed the decision taken by the BJP to pull out of the Mehbooba Mufti government, saying attempts were being made to disturb peace in the Valley.

    "As a member of the NDA, I welcome this decision (of the BJP). It has been taken at an appropriate time," the minister said, according to a PTI report.

  • Jun 19, 07:19 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 07:08 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 07:04 PM (IST)

    BJP’s move has potential of creating greater political instability in the state: CPI (M)

    In a press release, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has said that BJP’s decision to withdraw support give to the PDP “at this particular moment has the potential of creating greater political instability in the state.”

    “It signifies the total political failure of the BJP’s approach” in the state, the party said in its release.

    “This alliance was untenable since the beginning. It was an alliance between forces that never saw eye to eye on any issue but came together in an act of sheer opportunism to share the spoils of office,” the party has said.

  • Jun 19, 06:37 PM (IST)
  • Jun 19, 06:29 PM (IST)

    BJP may have pulled out to avoid uneasy questions: Shiv Sena

    The Shiv Sena today wondered if BJP's decision to part ways with alliance partner PDP in Jammu and Kashmir was taken to avoid "uneasy questions" over violence in the state ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

    Dubbing the saffron party's decision as a "political move", Sena leader Sanjay Raut said the coming together of the PDP-BJP to form the government in the state was "unnatural and unholy".

    He said Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had opposed the tie-up, calling it an "anti-national" alliance.

    "Uddhav ji's words have been proved correct today," he said.

    Read the full story here.

  • Jun 19, 06:10 PM (IST)

    While addressing the media, PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti said “We took many months to form a common agenda and to get along.”

    “The basic objectives were reconciliation, starting of a dialogue with the people and good relationship with Pakistan,” Mufti added.

    Here’s a look at 6 major points from BJP and PDP’s common minimum programme, according to a report by DNA:

    # To create an environment of peace, certainty and stability.
    # Examine need for de-notifying ‘disturbed areas’.
    # Taking a final view on continuation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in de-notified areas.
    # Article 370: The present position will be maintained on all constitutional provisions including special status.
    # Developing two mega cities of Greater Srinagar and Greater Jammu.
    # Developing Jammu as an independent tourist destination.

  • Jun 19, 06:07 PM (IST)
LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.